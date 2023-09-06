Antarwali Sarathi: Centre of Maratha reservation movement

The small village of Antarwali Sarathi in Ambad tehsil of the Jalna district has become the focal point of the Maratha reservation movement in the state. Social activist Manoj Jarange initiated an indefinite hunger strike on August 29, calling for Marathas to be granted reservation in the OBC category. His resolute commitment has attracted numerous politicians, political organization officials, and members of various social groups to the village, where they gather to express their solidarity.

After a troubled period marked by violence on September 1, the village has shifted to a state of peace. A prominent feature at the village entrance is a grand arch adorned with banners depicting Jarange's hunger strike.

Prominent figures such as NCP chief Sharad Pawar, VBA president Prakash Ambedkar, Shiv Sena (UBT) chief Uddhav Thackeray, Udayanraje Bhosale, and Sambhaji Maharaj have visited the village. Furthermore, MNS chief Raj Thackeray, Minister Girish Mahajan, MLAs Nitesh Rane, and Narayan Kuche, and a significant number of lawmakers from the district have visited the village.

The leaders have expressed diverse opinions, with some trying to convince Jarange to conclude his hunger strike, while others extend their support. Politicians and officials visiting the village have been delivering passionate speeches, condemning the reported lathi charge. Chief Minister Ekanth Shinde and Deputy Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis have also engaged in telephone conversations with Jarange in an attempt to persuade him to end his hunger strike, but their efforts have been unsuccessful.

Arjun Khotkar, the leader of Shiv Sena (Shinde faction), has expressed concerns regarding the possibility of external influence on Jarange's actions, raising questions about whether he is acting independently. Khotkar has alleged that certain anti-social elements may have infiltrated the protest and exploited the situation. He noted that the Sakal Maratha Samaj has organized numerous peaceful protests in the past without such incidents. Jarange's main demand is that the State government should issue a Government Resolution (GR) to include Marathas in the Other Backward Classes (OBC) category.

Jarange, who has garnered hero status, hails from Matori village in Shirur Kasar tehsil of Beed district. He has made his home in Ankushnagar in Ambad, where he resides with his wife, two daughters, and a son. He has been actively engaged in protests on various issues.