Antyodaya Cardholders in Bhandara District to Get Free Saree Every Year

Bhandara: The state government has decided to provide one free saree each to 66,104 Antyodaya cardholders in the district. The district supply department has registered a demand for the sarees with the government.

The state government issued an order to the district supply department on January 23. The sarees will be distributed from the ration shops from Republic Day to Holi i.e. March 24. In this, only Antyodaya Yojana cardholders will be given one saree free of cost per card.

According to the list of antyodaya ration card holder families through the State Powerloom Corporation, bundles of sarees will be prepared and delivered to the ration shops in each Taluka. All these matters will be recorded online.

The state government has approved an integrated and sustainable textile policy for five years from 2023 to 2028. Every year, a saree worth Rs 355 per family will be given free of cost. As many as 24.58 lakh families in the state have Antyodaya cards, which will be benefited by the State Powerloom Corporation.

Sarees will be available from cheap grain shops

A woman from a family with an Antyodaya card will get one saree free of cost every year. The sarees will be distributed through cheap grain shops. As a result, sarees will also be distributed along with food grains from the shops.

"According to the state government's decision, one saree each will be distributed to antyodaya card holder families in the district from the cheap grain shop. Planning in this regard is being done by the Supply Department. Till the festival of Holi, antyodaya ration card holders will be distributed one per ration card."

- Naresh Vanjari, District Supply Officer