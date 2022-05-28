Arjun Kapoor 'can't wait' to handover his Instagram handle to 'Professor' Tara Sutaria

Bollywood actor Arjun Kapoor was grammatically corrected by co-actor Tara Sutaria on a recent 'work-out' post.

On Saturday, actor Arjun Kapoor took to his Instagram handle and shared a post from Nainital, "Sorting my weekend vibe at Nainital with @drewnealpt#NoOffDays #WorkInProgress" he captioned the post.

In the video, Arjun could be spotted skipping, doing some weights and boxing practice.

In reaction to the post's caption, Arjun's Ek Villain Returns co-star Tara Sutaria commented, "In* Nainital not at Nainital @arjunkapoor Arju yaaaaar."

Arjun was quick to respond to her comment, he replied, "@tarasutaria can't wait for you to write all the right captions for me when we promote V2... handing over my account to you officially very soon Professor Sutaria."

Arjun and Tara will soon be seen sharing the big screen, in Mohit Suri's Directorial 'Ek Villain Returns'. This is a sequel to the 2014 hit film 'Ek Villain' and is jointly produced by T-Series and Balaji Telefilms, the movie stars John Abraham, Arjun Kapoor, Disha Patani and Tara Sutaria in lead roles.

'Ek Villain Returns' is the first collaboration between John Abraham and the director. Arjun Kapoor previously worked with Mohit on 'Half Girlfriend'.

( With inputs from ANI )

