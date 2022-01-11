Around 120 Mumbai Police personnel test COVID-19 positive

At least 120 personnel of the Mumbai police tested positive for COVID-19 in a single day, an official said on Tuesday. According to the police, in the last 24 hours, one policemen died.

The latest cases detected on Tuesday have taken the tally of active cases in the city police department to 643, the official said.

The infections in the police department have come to light at a time when the city recorded over 13,648 new cases.

The Mumbai police have been on the frontlines during the COVID-19 pandemic to ensure the implementation of prohibitory orders to curtail the viral spread, he said.