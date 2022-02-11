As long as there is Covid, everyone should wear a mask: Ajit Pawar

State Deputy Chief Minister Ajit Pawar and Tourism Development Minister Aaditya Thackeray inspected the development works in Mumbai. Inspected Dhobi Ghat, Nariman Bhat Jetty, Worli Koliwada, Dadar Chowpati Darshan Gallery and Mahim Reti Port in Mumbai. After inspecting various parts of Mumbai, Ajit Pawar interacted with journalists. Ajit Pawar commented on the review of development works in Mumbai, Corona situation, mask removal, Mahavikas Aghadi, budget and other issues. After the cabinet meeting, the news about the discussion on mask removal started. However, the mask will not go anywhere as long as there is a corona. Ajit Pawar said that we have to wear mask. Ajit Pawar said that he will make mask free announcement at a press conference.