Ashok Chavan reacts to rumors of him leaving Congress

There was a talk in the political circle that Ashok Chavan, the former Chief Minister of the state and a senior Congress leader, will bid farewell to the Congress party. Against this backdrop, Ashok Chavan himself has given an explanation about this while talking to the media in Nashik. I have not taken any such decision. It is not known who is doing this discussion. Ashok Chavan clarified that I do not give importance to such discussions. Therefore, the talk that Ashok Chavan is going to leave the Congress party has come to an end.

Internal disputes in the Congress in the state have come to the fore. In view of the cross-voting against the first choice candidate Chandrakant Handore in the Legislative Council, the absence of nearly 11 MLAs during the confidence vote in the Legislative Council and the lack of opposition to the proposal to change the name of Aurangabad, many MLAs in the Congress were rumored to leave the party. Ashok Chavan was also named in it. Meanwhile, Nanded MP Prataprao Chikhlikar made an open offer to join the BJP.

During the recent majority test of the Shinde-Fadnavis government in the Legislative Assembly, some Congress leaders including Ashok Chavan were absent due to their late arrival. Therefore, the strength of the opposition was reduced at the time of the majority proposal. Especially at that time, Deputy Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis thanked the invisible hands behind him. Ashok Chavan's late arrival in the hall on such an important occasion had sparked arguments in Congress circles. Taking serious notice of this type of incident, Congress party leaders had also issued a show cause notice to Ashok Chavan. After that there were talks about Ashok Chavan being unhappy in the Congress.