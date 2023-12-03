Assembly election results won't have any impact on I.N.D.I.A. alliance assures Sharad Pawar

Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) chief Sharad Pawar on Sunday said that the outcome of the Assembly elections in four states will not have any impact on the I.N.D.I.A. alliance, comprising over 25 opposition parties led by the Congress. Pawar said that people must accept that the current trends are in favour of the BJP and that it is too early to say anything about Telangana, where the BRS is trailing the Congress. He also said that Rahul Gandhi's rally received a huge response in Telangana that boosted hopes of a change."I don't think this will have any impact on the INDIA alliance. We will be meeting at Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge's residence in Delhi. We will speak to those who know the ground reality. We will be able to comment on it after the meeting only," said Pawar. Pawar's NCP is part of the Indian National Developmental Inclusive Alliance (INDIA), which was formed to take on the ruling BJP in the 2024 Lok Sabha polls.

A faction of the NCP is allied with the BJP after a split in the party when his nephew Ajit Pawar joined the Eknath Shinde-led government in Maharashtra. The Congress, meanwhile, is in celebratory mode in Telangana as it is en route to a massive triumph against the ruling Bharat Rashtra Samithi (BRS).The ruling BJP has crossed the halfway mark in Madhya Pradesh and is leading in 162 seats, while the Congress party is leading in 65 constituencies. There was a cliffhanger in Chhattisgarh so far, but now the BJP has moved well ahead of the ruling Congress and looks to dethrone the grand old party. The BJP is leading in 53 seats as Congress leads in 34 constituencies. On the other hand, Modi govt is on course to wrest the state from Congress, with the saffron party leading in 111 seats and Congress in 73 constituencies. The southern state is the Congress's consolation prize, with the party leading in 64 seats ahead of 41 constituencies by BRS. TBRS supremo and Telangana Chief Minister KCR is leading in Gajwel seat, but trailing in Kamareddy. Congress leader Revanth Reddy is ahead in Kamareddy. Counting of votes in elections to the 230-member state assembly held on November 17, began at 8 am today.