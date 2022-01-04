Athiya Shetty launches her own YouTube channel

Actor Athiya Shetty has made her debut on YouTube as she opened her channel on the particular social media platform.

Talking about the same, Athiya said, "The YouTube channel will be an extension of my personality. I will try my best to give people an insight of my life. Fans can see my skincare routine, behind the scene footage of shoot and work on my channel. Also, the tings I like doing with fashion, videos of my pets, the foods I like to eat."

Athiya also took to Instagram to give her fans an update about her channel.

"A peek into my morning skincare routine. My first YouTube short is now live. Please click on the link to check it out," she wrote.

Meanwhile, Athiya is making headlines for her relationship with cricketer KL Rahul.

( With inputs from ANI )

