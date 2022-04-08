Attack on Sharad Pawar's house is murder of democracy - Jitendra Awhad

"I don't want to talk about what happened today, how it happened. But the manner in which the ST workers broke into the house of Sharad Pawar's personal house where his wife and granddaughter live, is the first murder of democracy in Maharashtra, "said Home Minister Jitendra Awhad.He was speaking at a press conference in Thane.

This has never happened in the political culture of Maharashtra till now. Gopinath Mundhe verbally criticized Sharad Pawar in 1993. However, keeping in mind that the repercussions would be felt in Maharashtra at that time, Sharad Pawar convened a police meeting at 2 pm and doubled Munde's security. Maharashtra has always felt the need to respect each other's personal lives despite criticizing each other, "said Awhad.

ST workers have been on strike for the last 5 months. The families of the employees are protesting in Azad Maidan. However, today, angry ST workers marched on the residence of NCP president Sharad Pawar at Silver Oak and threw sandals. The sudden agitation also shocked the police