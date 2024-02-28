Bacchu Kadu: 'Manoj Jarange Patil Should Refrain from Making Political Statements'

Mumbai: "The language used by Jarange Patil is objectionable. I wouldn't support it at all. Jarange Patil should not make political comments other than reservation. The community has accepted his leadership. It would be more beneficial for the society that he should not get involved in political disputes. Talk about what's going on with reservations." MLA Bachchu Kadu has advised Manoj Jarange Patil not to talk about external issues except the reservation issue.

MLA Bachchu Kadu said that earlier the agitation of Jarange was heavy on the government, now it seems that the government is heavy on Jarange. "If the SIT wants to investigate, it should also probe the 250 people who committed suicide. There is no harm in finding out who calls the shots for Jarange, who did arson, but Marathas, who were backward for 75 years, did not get reservation. So the community fell behind. Now, the confusion surrounding Sagesoyre needs to be cleared. Devendra Fadnavis should take the oath of Lord Ramchandra just like the Chief Minister took the oath of Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj," he said.

"Also, there is no need to pitt anyone against you. Everyone has their own opinions. They do what they like. Not everything is done by the government. The government has issued a notification." Stating that the process was underway, Bachchu Kadu clarified on Jarange's allegations. Manoj Jarange Patil had claimed that the government was conspiring against him.

Meanwhile, the government has taken an aggressive stance due to the objectionable words used by Manoj Jarange Patil against Devendra Fadnavis. BJP MLA Ashish Shelar raised the issue in the Assembly on Tuesday. He raised questions such as who was behind Jarange, who was behind the stone peltings and in which factory the meeting was held and demanded an SIT probe into the matter. "Is it right to take Chhatrapati's name and abuse mothers and sisters?" Devendra Fadnavis said that the conspiracy behind this will now come out. Recognizing the seriousness of the incident, the Speaker has ordered an SIT inquiry against Manoj Jarange Patil.

