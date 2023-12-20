Banganga Tank set for makeover, to attract tourists and facilitate religious rituals

Much talked about the 'Banganga Beautification Project' entered its first phase, as on Monday, Mumbai Guardian Minister Mangal Prabhat Lodha performed the bhoomi pujan of the project. Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) in collaboration with GSB Trust, a management organisation of the tank is all set to give a makeover to the centuries-old Banganga tank, located in Walkeshwar, Malabar Hill area. According to the statement, the project is termed as the 'Special Priority Project. Restoration works will include the premises around Banganga Lake, the cleanliness of Ramkund, the renovation of steps near the lake, and the development of a road joining the lake.

BMC has shared pictures projecting how the Banganga tank will look after restoration. It includes repairing the stone steps to the lake, renovation of temples, alike painted structures, and an 18-metre-wide road adjoining the tank named 'Bhakti Marg’. As per a few reports, the restoration project will cost approximately 12 crore. Murals highlighting the legends and history of the place will also be created. "While doing so the buildings in the lake area will be preserved and conserved," as per Sharad Ughade. The project will be implemented under the guidance of the Directorate Of Archaeology & Museums and the Mumbai Heritage Conservation Committee.

A much-discussed project will soon start with execution, the Bhoomi pujan ceremony was just recently organised in the presence of Mangal Prabhat Lodha and Assistant Municipal Commissioner Sharad Ughade, as per the PRO official, BMC. "Banganga is one of the peaceful places in Mumbai. It obviously requires more cleanliness to maintain the aura of the place. It gives Banaras vibes; to elevate that beautification is vital. Besides, it is a heritage place, so it should look like one," Gandhar More, a frequent visitor of Banganga. Maharashtra Archaeological Department has recognised the Banganga Tank as a heritage site. Banganga is a rectangular step-water tank, known for freshwater, despite being situated near the Arabian Sea, a salty water body. However, the tank has been in poor condition, regardless of its heritage status and required restoration. That is when BMC proposed the plan to restore the Banganga tank.



