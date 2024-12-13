Beed Bandh: Protests Erupt in Maharashtra District Over Kidnapping and Murder of Massajog Sarpanch Santosh Deshmukh

Massajog Sarpanch Santosh Deshmukh was kidnapped and killed in broad daylight, sparking strong condemnation at all levels. In response, Maharashtra's Beed district residents have called for a bandh on Friday, December 13. The bandh is being held to demand action on the increasing crime rate in Beed district and to urge the administration to take swift action against culprits.

The Beed District Collector and the entire Maratha community have appealed for widespread participation, stressing that if people's representatives are being murdered in broad daylight, it reflects a dire situation in the district.

In connection with the case, an extortion charge has been filed against Valmik Karad, a close relative of Dhananjay Munde, for allegedly demanding a Rs 2 crore extortion from an official of Pawanchakki Pampani. Santosh Deshmukh’s brutal murder stemmed from an argument at the Pawanchakki Pampani office area. Extortion charges have also been filed against Vishnu Chate and Sudarshan Ghule, in addition to Valmik Karad.

The case was registered following a complaint by Sunil Shinde, an officer of Avada Energy Pump Company. Shinde stated in his complaint that a demand for Rs 2 crore was made for the continuation of work at Pampani.

"Beed Nationalist Congress Party chief Sharad Chandra Pawar also called for a bandh in the district on Friday. "To protest the kidnapping and brutal murder of Santosh Deshmukh on 9th December 2024 and strict legal punishment for the main facilitators and culprits. It is being done on behalf of the party," Pawar said in a letter.

"However, in this bandh, all kinds of traders, citizens, villagers, colleges, shut down the district for one day to express their protest against the incident and the increasing crime in Beed district. It is a humble request to pay tribute to Santosh Deshmukh and help his family to close with condolences to get legal justice against the injustice done to them," the letter reads.