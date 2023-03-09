Beed: Girls march on IWD, demand hanging of rapist

In order to protest the rape of a six-year-old girl, local girl students took out a huge morcha to the subdivisional office in Ambejogai on International Women's Day (IWD) on Wednesday, demanding to hang off the accused. As reported earlier, a 60-year-old man raped the minor after luring her with chocolate recently.

The students of schools and colleges, teachers, and prominent citizens participated in the morcha and submitted a memorandum of demands to subdivisional officer Sharad Zadake.

Meanwhile, accused Vishnu Sadule has been arrested. He was presented in court on Monday, and the judge awarded him four days of police custody.