Beed Shocker: 38-Year-Old Municipal Plumber Shot and Stabbed to Death in Ankush Nagar

After several days of calm, Beed city was shaken by another brutal incident on Tuesday afternoon when a 38-year-old man was murdered in a shocking attack. The crime took place in the Ankush Nagar area, triggering panic and fear among residents. The victim, identified as Harshad Shinde, a resident of Dhanora Road housing colony, worked as a plumber with the Beed Municipal Council. Around 2 pm, while he was engaged in work on Shivajinagar Road in Ankush Nagar, unknown assailants who were lying in wait suddenly launched a violent and well-planned attack on him, leaving the entire locality stunned.

According to eyewitness accounts, the attackers first opened fire on Harshad, firing two bullets at him without warning. The sound of gunshots caused chaos in the busy area, with people running for safety. Despite being injured, Harshad attempted to save his life by running behind a nearby tin shed to hide. However, the assailants continued chasing him. Once they caught up with him, one of the attackers allegedly assaulted him repeatedly with a sharp weapon. The savage attack left Harshad lying in a pool of blood, and he succumbed to his injuries on the spot.

Also Read: Ratnagiri Shock: Young Married Woman Found Dead in Well in Dapoli

As soon as information about the incident reached authorities, a team from Shivajinagar Police Station rushed to the scene. Considering the seriousness of the crime, senior officials including Additional Superintendent of Police Sachin Pandkar, Deputy Superintendent of Police Pooja Pawar, and Police Inspector Bangar visited the spot and conducted an inspection. To prevent further disturbances and maintain order, heavy police security was deployed in and around the area. The presence of senior officers underscored the gravity of the situation and the urgency of the investigation.

Given the suspected premeditated nature of the murder, a forensic team was called in to collect crucial evidence. The team gathered blood samples, empty bullet shells, and other technical materials from the crime scene to help reconstruct the sequence of events. Investigators believe these forensic findings will play a key role in identifying the attackers and establishing how the crime was carried out. The detailed examination of physical evidence is currently underway as police work to piece together the circumstances surrounding the brutal killing.

The motive behind Harshad Shinde’s murder remains unclear at this stage. Police are probing whether the killing was linked to an old rivalry or driven by financial or personal disputes. The incident, which occurred in broad daylight at a crowded location, has raised serious concerns about law and order in Beed city. Shivajinagar police have launched a search for the suspects and are scanning CCTV footage from nearby areas. Meanwhile, the victim’s family is devastated, and a tense silence prevails across the neighborhood.