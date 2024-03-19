Bhandup to Host New Flamingo Park in Mumbai

Mumbai: Mumbai's eastern suburbs will soon turn into a flamingo suburb in the coming days. Aside from their usual stay at Sewri, people of Bhandup will also be able to witness the birds in their area. Along with tourists, bird lovers and scholars will also get a treat.



Earlier, one had to go to Sewri Creek to see flamingoes. There is a crowd of ordinary Mumbaikars, students, and tourists here. In recent times, the area of Navi Mumbai Airoli has been declared a flamingo sanctuary. School children's trips come here. After Airoli, flamingos will now be staying in Bhandup as well. A special flamingo park will be set up for them in the area. Rs 40 lakh will be spent on this. The park will come up under the central government's AMRUT and Mishti scheme.

A floating jetty and connecting road will be built for the park. A ferry boat service facility for tourists will also be available at the park to be set up in the Bhandup Pumping Station Creek area.

Conducive environment

Bhandup, Nahur, Vikhroli, and Kanjurmarg are major areas with wetlands. There are a large number of salt marshes in this belt. To the east of the highway is Vashi Creek. So there's a lot of biodiversity here. There are a lot of fish. There are a variety of insects. Overall, there is plenty of food available for flamingos. The Airoli area also has a similar atmosphere, which has led to an increase in the presence of flamingos there.

Bird park

The Nahur area adjacent to Bhandup will also hear the chirping of exotic birds in the coming days. The BMC will set up a bird center in the area. All birds at the center will be from abroad.