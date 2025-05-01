Bhendwal Bhavishyvani 2025: Strong Defence, Rain Surplus in July–September; Farmers Likely Face Crop Disease
May 1, 2025
Punjaji Maharaj, a descendant of Chandrabhan Maharaj, along with his associate Sarangdhar Maharaj, announced the much-awaited prediction of the ...
Punjaji Maharaj, a descendant of Chandrabhan Maharaj, along with his associate Sarangdhar Maharaj, announced the much-awaited prediction of the famous Bhendwal Ghatmandhani in Maharashtra on Thursday morning, May 1. During the traditional ritual, masoor (lentil), symbolising enemy activity, was found in small quantities, indicating that hostile threats may persist. However, the presence of grey grain—a symbol of the nation's defence—was solid and strong, signifying that while enemies may attempt aggression, the country's defence system will remain robust and impenetrable.
It was also predicted that the "king" (likely referring to national leadership) will face immense pressure due to internal crises.
In terms of rainfall, the forecast suggests:
June: Below average to normal rainfall
July: Excess rainfall
August: Normal rainfall
September: Heavy and unseasonal rain
Farmers can expect largely normal agricultural conditions this year, though unseasonal rain and erratic patterns may lead to crop damage and the spread of disease. Some regions may face scarcity, while others may experience bumper yields, leading to fluctuations in crop prices.
Additionally, the disappearance of Puri (likely a celestial or astrological sign) is believed to signal the possibility of a large-scale crisis such as war or natural calamities. The 18 grains presented during the ritual showed several anomalies, further confirming the possibility of instability.
Many farmers from the region, including those from Vidarbha, gathered overnight to attend the traditional prediction event.
Crop Forecast Summary (Bhendwal Layout):
Cotton: Good
Sorghum: Good
Soybean: Good, normal price
Tur (Pigeon Pea): Average
Urad (Black Gram): Average to good
Bhadli (Local pulse): Prone to disease
Bajra (Pearl Millet): Good
Rice: Average, with potential price rise
Math (Horse Gram): Average
Barley: Average to wasted
Lakh (Red Gram): Average, price expected to rise
Peas: Average
Wheat: Average
Harbara (Chickpea): Normal, low price
Country Prediction:
Natural disasters are likely.
Defence remains strong.
Foreign nations may face economic challenges.
India's financial condition could worsen.
Rainfall Outlook:
June: Slightly below to normal
July: Above normal
August: Normal
September: Above normal and unseasonalOpen in app