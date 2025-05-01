Bhendwal Bhavishyvani 2025: Strong Defence, Rain Surplus in July–September; Farmers Likely Face Crop Disease

Punjaji Maharaj, a descendant of Chandrabhan Maharaj, along with his associate Sarangdhar Maharaj, announced the much-awaited prediction of the famous Bhendwal Ghatmandhani in Maharashtra on Thursday morning, May 1. During the traditional ritual, masoor (lentil), symbolising enemy activity, was found in small quantities, indicating that hostile threats may persist. However, the presence of grey grain—a symbol of the nation's defence—was solid and strong, signifying that while enemies may attempt aggression, the country's defence system will remain robust and impenetrable.

It was also predicted that the "king" (likely referring to national leadership) will face immense pressure due to internal crises.

In terms of rainfall, the forecast suggests:

June: Below average to normal rainfall

July: Excess rainfall

August: Normal rainfall

September: Heavy and unseasonal rain

Farmers can expect largely normal agricultural conditions this year, though unseasonal rain and erratic patterns may lead to crop damage and the spread of disease. Some regions may face scarcity, while others may experience bumper yields, leading to fluctuations in crop prices.

Additionally, the disappearance of Puri (likely a celestial or astrological sign) is believed to signal the possibility of a large-scale crisis such as war or natural calamities. The 18 grains presented during the ritual showed several anomalies, further confirming the possibility of instability.

Many farmers from the region, including those from Vidarbha, gathered overnight to attend the traditional prediction event.

Crop Forecast Summary (Bhendwal Layout):

Cotton: Good

Sorghum: Good

Soybean: Good, normal price

Tur (Pigeon Pea): Average

Urad (Black Gram): Average to good

Bhadli (Local pulse): Prone to disease

Bajra (Pearl Millet): Good

Rice: Average, with potential price rise

Math (Horse Gram): Average

Barley: Average to wasted

Lakh (Red Gram): Average, price expected to rise

Peas: Average

Wheat: Average

Harbara (Chickpea): Normal, low price

Country Prediction:

Natural disasters are likely.

Defence remains strong.

Foreign nations may face economic challenges.

India's financial condition could worsen.

Rainfall Outlook:

June: Slightly below to normal

July: Above normal

August: Normal

September: Above normal and unseasonal