Bhima Koregaon Case: To call his daughter in Spain, Gautam Navlakha seeks permission

Activist Gautam Navlakha, whose house arrest was extended till February 17 by the Supreme Court on Monday, has asked for permission from the court to attend international phone calls from his daughter living in Spain. The court has sought an order from the NIA in the matter.

Navlakha, an accused in the 2018 Bhima Koregaon case, is currently allowed to use the NIA's phone for one daily call. He is not, however, permitted to make international calls. Ms Nithya Ramakrishnan, Navlakha's lawyer, has consented to provide all details to the central agency, including the phone number from where the call is to be received.

According to a bench led by Justice KM Joseph, the interim decision allowing Navlakha's home arrest would be maintained because Additional Solicitor General SV Raju was not present for the hearing today.

Ms Ramakrishnan stated, "He can't call on an international number. I thought we will file an application, but since we are already here. I will give the information to NIA." Navlakha's house arrest had previously been extended by the bench till today.