'Bhujbal Trying To Incite Riots...': Manoj Jarange Patil Targets NCP Leaders

Manoj Jarange Patil has once again slammed politicians for their lack of a clear stance on granting reservation to the Maratha community. He accused Minister Chhagan Bhujbal of trying to incite riots, questioning, "Does he not take the community's issues seriously?" Jarange Patil further alleged that Bhujbal, who serves in Devendra Fadnavis's government, is promoting casteism.

"Chhagan Bhujbal is the one mobilising all OBC leaders against me," Jarange Patil asserted, adding, "There will never be a Maratha-OBC conflict in the state. Bhujbal is trying to ignite Maharashtra." He accused the government of empowering Bhujbal, who he said is misusing his ministerial position.

Highlighting the political motivations behind the actions, Jarange Patil stated, "I stand with my community, while all OBC leaders are on the other side, working for their political gain."

Jarange Patil also pointed fingers at Ajit Pawar's associates, Chhagan Bhujbal, and Dhananjay Munde, accusing them of targeting Marathas. "We are not here to support either the Mahayuti or the Mahavikas Aghadi; they are just buying time," he said. "If politics are being played for electoral gain, it's wrong. We will show our strength."

Regarding the denial of permission for a rally in Beed, Jarange Patil mentioned receiving messages suggesting this, though Dhananjay Munde denied such claims, calling them rumours. On Munde, Jarange Patil said, "Control your people who are harassing Marathas. Do not allow Marathas to be insulted in villages across Beed."