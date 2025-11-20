Big Jolt to Sharad Pawar as Salil Deshmukh, Son of Anil Deshmukh, Quits NCP-SP

Salil Deshmukh, son of former Maharashtra Home Minister Anil Deshmukh, resigned from Sharad Pawar's NCP faction ahead of local body polls. The National Congress Party-Sharadchandra Pawar faction has witnessed a major jolt after Anil's sudden exit sparked significant political discussion in Nagpur district.

Salil Deshmukh did not hold any major organisational post; he had contested the recent Assembly elections from the Katol constituency. His father has personally pushed for his candidacy, after which the party granted him the ticket.

Salil Deshmukh has resigned from NCP-SP citing health reasons. In his resignation letter to NCP-SP, he wrote, "For the last 20-22 years, I have been active in the Nationalist Congress Party under the leadership of Saheb Sharad Pawar. In Nagpur district, city and Vidarbha, our efforts for the upliftment of the youth have sometimes been successful and sometimes unsuccessful."

"In the past, when I was a member of Nagpur Zilla Parishad, I focused on development and consistently followed up many major development works and projects for our area. I am proud that you and all the ministers and leaders of the Nationalist Congress Party have cooperated a lot in this, " he wrote further.

"But due to my health not being good for a few months, I am unable to work for a few days (6 months). Therefore, I am resigning from the post of member of Nationalist Congress Party Sharad Chandra Pawar Party. Please accept my resignation, this is my request," Salils.

A few days ago, Salil Deshmukh was admitted to the hospital due to his unwell condition. During this time, Ajit Pawar, while on a visit to Nagpur, had met Salil Deshmukh in the hospital. During this time, there was talk in political circles that Ajit Pawar and Salil Deshmukh had developed a close relationship.