Big News: If Malik resigns, who will be given responsibility of his ministerial post?

Earlier in the day, the Enforcement Directorate arrested NCP leader Malik in connection with a money-laundering probe linked to the activities of the underworld, fugitive gangster Dawood Ibrahim. Demands for Malik's resignation have intensified following his arrest by the ED. He has no right to be a cabinet minister after the arrest. The Chief Minister of Maharashtra will resign immediately. Chandrakant Patil has given a direct warning that otherwise we will have to agitate. All the ministers who have been arrested will have to resign. There are serious allegations against many ministers and leaders.

Since then, the movement in the Mahavikas Aghadi has also increased. If Malik had to resign, who would be responsible for his account? Such a question is also being asked in political circles. After that, an emergency meeting of NCP leaders has been called in the presence of NCP supremo Sharad Pawar. Prominent leaders like Deputy Chief Minister Ajit Pawar, Health Minister Rajesh Tope, Home Minister Dilip Walse-Patil and Dhananjay Munde are present for this meeting. NCP state president Jayant Patil has also left for Mumbai immediately. Two names are being discussed by the NCP for Malik's account.

What are the two names in the discussion?

Earlier, Anil Deshmukh had to resign as Home Minister after the CBI registered a case against him. After that, the post of Home Minister went to Dilip Walse Patil. Now, if Nawab Malik has to resign, two names are under discussion for the minority ministry. The first name is NCP leader Jitendra Awhad and the second name is Hasan Mushrif. Jitendra Awhad is currently the Housing Minister while Hasan Mushrif is currently the Rural Development Minister. However, if Malik resigns, the minority portfolio is likely to be handed over to one of the two leaders.