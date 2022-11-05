Bihar govt makes registration must for over 4000 unregistered temples and trusts

Bihar government has asked the authorities of all 38 districts in the state to ensure the registration of around 4000 unregistered temples, mutts and trusts in the state within three months, Bihar Law Minister, Shamim Ahmad has said.

Large scale irregularities have been found as priests of many temples and mutts in the state have transferred or sold land, he said.

According to a report of PTI, The Bihar government will also soon start the process of fencing all registered temples in the state to prevent the land of registered temples and mutts from encroachment.

All public temples/mutts, trusts and dharamshalas in Bihar must be registered with BSBRT, according to the Bihar Hindu Religious Trusts Act, 1950, he said. Registration is mandatory to protect the properties, including land, of temples from unauthorized claims.

I am sending a letter to all district magistrates to ensure that all such unregistered bodies in their respective districts are registered within three months, Bihar Law Minister, Shamim Ahmad, told PTI.