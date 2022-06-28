BJP considering Eknath Shinde proposal on government formation?

Senior BJP leader Sudhir Mungantiwar, speaking after a meeting at Devendra Fadnavis' house over Maharshtra political crisis said, "We do not consider anyone a rebel. If two-thirds of the MLAs are with Shinde, how can they be called rebels?"

BJP's Pradesh Core Committee meeting was held at Opposition leader Devendra Fadnavis' Sagar bungalow on Monday evening. After the meeting, senior party leader Sudhir Mungantiwar told reporters that there was no discussion on power equations. "We are in the role of ‘Wait and Watch’. The decision of the Supreme Court was discussed at the meeting. Neither the Shiv Sena's Eknath Shinde faction nor anyone else has made any proposal to the BJP" he said.



On the other hand, the Supreme Court has extended the deadline till July 12 to reply to the disqualification notice issued by Maharashtra Legislative Assembly Deputy Speaker Narhari Jirwal to 16 MLAs from the Shiv Sena's splinter group. Shiv Sena rebel leader Eknath Shinde and his associates rushed to the Supreme Court against the notice. As the next hearing on his petition will be held on July 11, it seems that the cloud of political instability in Maharashtra will not dissipate soon.