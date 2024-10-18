BJP Employs Bishnoi Gang Tactics, Targets Opponents with CBI and ED, Says Sanjay Raut

Shiv Sena (UBT) MP Sanjay Raut asserted that political opponents are being targeted by the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) through central agencies such as the CBI and ED. Raut, who has previously faced imprisonment, expressed his awareness of the BJP's tactics in a press briefing, stating, "People like me have gone to jail and come back; we know who are the targets and how and what the BJP will do."

Raut likened the BJP's approach to the notorious Bishnoi gang, claiming that while they may not wield traditional weapons, they employ state machinery as tools of intimidation against political adversaries. "Although they do not have any weapons in their hands, they have weapons like CBI and ED, and they are using those weapons to target us," he said. Despite the challenges posed by these actions, Raut emphasized the resilience of his party, asserting, "Despite facing all this, we are standing in front of them." His comments come amidst increasing tensions between the Shiv Sena (UBT) and the ruling BJP, as the political landscape in Maharashtra continues to evolve.

Raut earlier, linked NCP leader Baba Siddique's murder to Gujarat, saying the so-called underworld is being run from the coastal state. He claimed Lawrence Bishnoi, a gangster lodged in the state's Sabarmati jail, had assumed responsibility for the sensational crime, posing a challenge to union home minister Amit Shah. Pointing out that Amit Shah is from Gujarat, Sanjay Raut said NCP chief Ajit Pawar must demand the former's resignation in the wake of the murder. “I had said earlier also that after this government, gang wars and the power of the underworld in Mumbai can increase. This government also has the support of the underworld and that underworld is being run from Gujarat. Today drugs worth ₹5,000 crore have been seized in Gujarat. This means that drugs worth ₹50,000 crore have already been distributed in the country… A gangster who is lodged in Gujarat's Sabarmati jail and is in the custody of Gujarat ATS takes responsibility for the murder of Baba Siddique. This is a challenge for the union home minister who is from Gujarat. Ajit Pawar should demand Amit Shah's resignation,” said Sanjay Raut. He said Maharashtra chief minister Eknath Shinde must show his "Singhamgiri" in the Baba Siddique murder case.



