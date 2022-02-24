BJP' Kirit Somaiya releases list of 'Thackeray Sarkar's Dirty Dozen'

BJP leader Kirit Somaiya has attacked the Mahavikas Aghadi government again. After the arrest of Anil Deshmukh and Nawab Malik, Kirit Somaiya held a press conference and announced the names of 12 leaders of Mahavikas Aghadi. After the arrest of Anil Deshmukh and Malik, who will be next?

Speaking to the media on this occasion, Somaiya said, how often will the leaders of Mahavikas Aghadi carry out such agitation? I just released a list of Dirty Dozens today. They are already under investigation and action. Anil Deshmukh and Nawab Malik were also on the list of this Dirty Dozen. Anil Parab is also in it and the process has already started on him.

List of Thackeray Sarkar's Dirty Dozen announced by Somaiya -

1. Anil Parab

2. Sanjay Raut

3. Sujit Patkar

4. Feeling we have 'Run out of gas' emotionally

5. Happiness

6. Ajit Pawar

7. Hassan Mushrif

8. Pratap Saranaik

9. Ravindra Vaikar

10. Jitendra Awhad

11. Anil Deshmukh

12. Nawab Malik

