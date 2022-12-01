BJP President Chandrashekhar Bawankule requests EC to give permission to file nominations offline

Maharashtra state Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) President Chandrashekhar Bawankule has written a letter to the Election Commission (EC) requesting to push the last day of filing forms to December 3 and to immediately issue order giving permission to file nomination paper offline.

Bawankule said that the process for holding elections to 7751 Gram Panchayats in state is going on. The candidates have file their nominations online method. However, due to server problems, a large number of nominations could be filed. The last date of filing nominations is ending on December 2. Hence, there is possibility of several interested candidates deprived of contesting the elections.

NCP leader and former minister Dhananjay Munde also wrote to the EC, demanding permission for offline form filing.