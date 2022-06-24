BJP urges Maha Guv to check MVA's 'indiscriminate decisions'

Mumbai, June 24 Bharatiya Janata Party Leader of Opposition (Council) Pravin Darekar on Friday urged Maharashtra Governor Bhagat Singh Koshyari to intervene against what he termed 'indiscriminate decisions' taken by the Maha Vikas Aghadi government in the past few days.

In a letter to the Governor, Darekar has pointed at the 'massive revolt' in the ruling ally Shiv Sena followed by Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray's offer to resign and later vacating his official residence 'Varsha'.

Under these circumstances, he accused the MVA government of taking a series of haphazard decisions and issuing Government Resolutions (GR), claiming some 160 GRs were issued in just 48 hours.

The BJP leader said that such a thing happening in the name of development projects worth crores of rupees has raised suspicions, particularly since the MVA government was indecisive in the past 30 months.

Terming this as a serious matter needing the Governor's urgent attention, Darekar claimed that transfers in the police force and other major departments were also being planned.

"It is our humble request, that in the larger interest of Maharashtra and the people of the state, you should immediately intervene and put a stop to this misuse of funds," Darekar appealed to the Governor.

The BJP's letter came as the state is gripped by an unprecedented political crisis for the past four days after around 40 Shiv Sena MLAs raised a banner of revolt that has put a question mark on the very survival of the MVA government.

