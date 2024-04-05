BMC Launches Investigation into Contaminated Water Supply in Vikhroli

Mumbai: The Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) has taken serious note of the contaminated water supply in Vikhroli Kannamwar Nagar and water engineer Purushottam Malwade himself came to Vikhroli on Thursday. A search operation to trace the source of contaminated water was immediately launched. The report of the contaminated water supply was published in Lokmat on Wednesday.

Also Read | Mumbai Water Crisis: Locals Struggle With Contaminated Water Supply in Vikhroli Amid Construction Chaos

Malwade inspected the area. The existing water line network in this area is owned and maintained by MHADA. However, the civic body itself has taken up the process of finding the site of the contaminated water supply. State-of-the-art crawler cameras are being used to detect leaks and contaminated sources in the water line. The sewerage department has also been asked to take action to repair the ruptured sewerage line.

The BMC has asked MHADA to take necessary measures and resolve the area under its jurisdiction. However, due to lack of immediate response from MHADA, it is the civic body that has taken up the task of finding the exact location of the water leak. State-of-the-art crawler cameras are being used to detect leaks and contaminated sources in the water line. The sewerage channel system was also informed to make repairs under their jurisdiction immediately as it was found to be leaking and water flowing through the sewerage channels. Accordingly, those works have been taken up.



Water samples sent for testing

A total of 500 houses and a population of 2,658 were surveyed in buildings 6, 7, 8, 12 and 18. Three of them reported nausea and vomiting. Health centre staff visited Krantiveer Mahatma Jyotiba Phule Hospital and seven private hospitals. It is being clarified that there has been no increase in water-borne infection cases. Samples of water from the building where the contaminated water supply is being supplied have been taken and sent to a laboratory.