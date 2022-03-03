BMC passes 85 proposals worth Rs 1,000 crore

The Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) standing committee on Wednesday passed 85 proposals worth Rs 1,000 crore. A total of 180 proposals costing over Rs 2,300 crore were tabled before the Standing Committee.

The proposals that were passed include civic work at ward level, post facto emergency expenditure during Covid-19, cost variations for several projects like the Hancock Bridge and the Ghatkopar-Mankhurd Link Road (GMLR) flyover.

However, 95 of the proposals were held back by Standing Committee Chairman Yashwant Jadhav considering the volume. The proposals that were held back included development and civic works like trenching, desilting, road, bridges repair and maintenance.

These proposals will be taken up at the last standing committee meeting scheduled on Monday, March 7.

