BMC plans to set up Toilet on Wheels for women by transforming scrapped buses

The Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation's (BMC) plan to set up Toilet on Wheels for women by transforming scrapped buses is set to see the light of the day as the civic body will be setting up one such toilet in Byculla, South Mumbai.

Sangeeta Hasnale, Deputy Municipal Commissioner, Zone-1 in the BMC said that the first utility centre will be set up adjoining the Byculla station by end of November on a pilot basis and after recording the response, the number of such utility centres will be augmented across various parts of the city.

According to a report of Indian Express, These motorable toilets will be known as ‘Mahilasathi Swacchatagruha’ or Pink Utility centres. BMC officials said that these facilities will be made by refurbishing scrapped buses that have gone off the roads.