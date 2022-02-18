BMC sends notice to Narayan Rane for inspection of Juhu bungalow

Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation has now sent a notice to Union Minister Narayan Rane to inspect and measure the construction of his bungalow.

Mumbai Municipal Corporation has sent a notice to Union Minister Narayan Rane regarding the construction of his bungalow. There is a complaint of unauthorized construction in Rane's bungalow at Juhu in Mumbai and the Municipal Corporation has sent a notice to inspect the bungalow. Therefore, once again, there is a possibility of Rane dispute against Shiv Sena.

A notice has been sent to Rane that a team from the building proposal department of K West division of BMC will inspect Narayan Rane's superintendent's bungalow today and investigate the complaint of unauthorized construction. RTI activist Santosh Daundkar has lodged a complaint. Daundkar has informed the BMC that no action has been taken even after complaining about the unauthorized construction in the bungalow. After that BMC has sent this notice. He has complained that the rules of CRZ were violated while constructing the bungalow.

What is the objection regarding Narayan Rane's bungalow?

Complaint from RTI activist Santosh Daundkar regarding Narayan Rane's bungalow at Juhu

Complaint of violation of CRZ rules while constructing the bungalow

Follow up from 2017 by Santosh Daundkar for taking action alleging unauthorized construction in the bungalow

Notice to Narayan Rane from Building Proposal Department, K West Ward, Mumbai Municipal Corporation

Notice to Narayan Rane to inspect the bungalow after complaints about unauthorized construction