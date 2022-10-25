BMC to beautify entire Juhu beach by spending 4 crore

The Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) is set to beautify the entire Juhu beach and its adjoining precinct by spending 4 crore.

According to civic officials, the project will include beautification of central chowpatty, along with all the eight different entry and exit points. Besides painting and creating murals, the BMC will also set up three-dimensional artworks and holograms based on various themes and ideas at the beach.

The primary objective is to increase the visual appeal of the spot since it is one of the major attractions of the city. The BMC has already invited tenders for the same and officials said they have set up a three-month deadline for the project.

According to a report of The Indian Express, The themes of the murals will be designed to ensure it doesn’t hamper the local beauty and reflects the culture and traditions of Mumbai. The compound walls and other concrete structure will also be painted.