BMC urges urges people to wear mask in public places amid Covid scare

The Mumbai civic body on Friday said it would focus on rigorously implementing the vaccination drive amid a surge in COVID-19 cases in some countries, believed to be fuelled by the BF.7 sub-variant of Omicron. A release from the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation also appealed to citizens to strictly adhere to COVID-19 norms and appropriate behaviour in order to keep coronavirus at bay.The BMC said the steps it was taking were based on guidelines issued by the Union government on December 20 and 22 after a surge in cases in China, Japan, and the United States of America.

The announcement comes at a time when there is a tremendous rush in markets as people are busy shopping for Christmas and New Year.The civic body said while it is focusing on rigorously implementing vaccination drive in Mumbai, it also expects citizens to protect themselves and the community from the virus. The civic body said that elderly citizens and people suffering from diabetes and hypertension should take proper precautions while all citizens should take vaccinations and precautionary dose.