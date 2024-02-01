Bombay High Court Accepts OBC Association's Petition Against Maratha Reservation

Mumbai: The OBC association has challenged the state government's decision on the Maratha reservation in the Bombay High Court. In this regard, OBC Welfare Foundation's Mangesh Sasane has filed a petition in the Bombay High Court. The High Court accepted the petition and refused an urgent hearing.

The OBC association had requested an urgent hearing in the Bombay High Court in this regard. But Kunbi certificates are being issued since 2022, so what is the need for an urgent hearing? The Bombay High Court said the listing will take place next week. The Bombay High Court said a date would be fixed for the hearing thereafter. The hearing is expected to take place next week.

Meanwhile, following the agitation by Manoj Jarange Patil, the previous state government had also decided to give Kunbi certificates to provide reservations to the Maratha community relatives. OBC organizations have now come out against the state government's decision. The OBC association has also challenged in court the draft of January 26 (GR) issued by the affidavits of 'Sagesoire' and 'Gangot' for issuing Kunbi certificates. It has been argued that Sagesoire's definition should not be changed to go against the Constitution.