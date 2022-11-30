Bombay Sessions Court rejects bail plea of former Maha minister Nawab Malik

Bombay Sessions Court has rejected the bail plea of former Maharashtra minister Nawab Malik in money laundering case linked to the activities of fugitive gangster Dawood Ibrahim and his aides.

The Enforcement Directorate (ED) arrested the Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) leader in February this year. He is in judicial custody and currently undergoing treatment at a private hospital here.

The probe agency, however, opposed the bail stating the case registered by the National Investigation Agency (NIA) against Dawood Ibrahim and his henchmen is considered as a predicate offence.