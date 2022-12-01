Boy detained for raping nine-year old girl with her throat slit in Kalyan

A nine-year old girl was found dead with her throat slit in Kalyan area of Maharashtra's Thane district, following which a teenage boy was detained on the charge of murdering her.

The residents of the society alerted the police and her body was sent for post-mortem. We have registered a case of murder and other offences under Indian Penal Code (IPC) and Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act provisions, he said.

The body was found in the premises of a housing complex near Kalyan railway station, although she was not a resident there, the Mahatma Phule police station official said. Based on the CCTV footage in the area, we detained a 15-year-old boy, who allegedly killed the child after her father scolded him, the official said.