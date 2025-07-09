Buldhana Shock: Doctor Dies After Setting Himself on Fire, Motive Still a Mystery

A tragic and disturbing incident unfolded near Nimgav Phata in Buldhana district, where a doctor set himself on fire in the middle of the road. The deceased has been identified as Dr. Chandrakant Patil, a veterinary doctor from Jalgaon Jamod taluka. According to police sources, Patil poured petrol on his body and ignited it, leading to severe burn injuries. Eyewitnesses were left shocked as they watched the horrifying scene unfold in broad daylight. The incident has caused panic and sadness in the region, prompting authorities to initiate an investigation into what led to such a drastic act.

Dr. Chandrakant Patil was known for his veterinary practice in Pimpalgaon Kale under the Jalgaon Jamod taluka. He practiced privately while being affiliated with a government animal hospital. After sustaining over 90% burn injuries, he was rushed to a local hospital for immediate treatment. Due to the severity of his condition, he was later referred to the government hospital in Khamgaon. From there, he was being taken to the Akola Government Hospital for advanced care. Unfortunately, he could not survive the journey and was declared dead before arrival. His sudden death has sent shockwaves through the local medical community.

The motive behind Dr. Patil’s extreme decision remains unclear at this time. Police officials from Jalgaon Jamod have launched a detailed investigation into the matter. They are examining his personal and professional life to determine any possible reasons that may have driven him to suicide. No suicide note has been recovered so far, and statements from family and colleagues are being recorded. Authorities believe the full truth will emerge only after a thorough inquiry. The incident has raised concerns over mental health issues in the medical profession, especially among rural practitioners who often work under high stress and limited resources.