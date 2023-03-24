Calling a thief, a thief has become a crime in our country: Uddhav Thackeray

Former Maharashtra state chief minister Uddhav Thackeray said that the Rahul Gandhi's candidacy has been cancelled. Calling a thief, a thief has become a crime in our country. Thieves and looters are still free and Rahul Gandhi was punished.

This is a direct murder of democracy. All govt systems are under pressure. This is the beginning of the end of dictatorship. Only the fight has to be given direction.

The Opposition members, including MLAs from the Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) and Shiv Sena (UBT), then protested on the stairs of Vidhan Bhavan.

Consequent upon his conviction by the Court of Chief Judicial Magistrate, Surat Rahul Gandhi, Member of Lok Sabha representing the Wayanad Parliamentary Constituency of Kerala stands disqualified from the membership of Lok Sabha from the date of his conviction i.e. 23 March, 2023, the notification read.

A court in Surat sentenced Gandhi to two years in jail in a defamation case on Thursday, filed on a complaint by BJP MLA Purnesh Modi for his alleged remark, How come all thieves have Modi as the common surname?