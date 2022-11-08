Case against 22 persons for stone pelting at minister Abdul Sattar’s residence in Aurangabad

An offence has been registered 22 persons for allegedly shouting slogans and pelting stones at Maharashtra minister Abdul Sattar's residence to protest his alleged comment against Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) MP Supriya Sule.

The state agriculture minister on Monday stoked a controversy with his alleged objectionable remarks against Sule, triggering protests by NCP workers in various cities, PTI reported.

Stones were hurled at Sattar’s residences in Aurangabad city and Mumbai, while demonstrations were held against him in his hometown Sillod, Pune, Thane, Aurangabad, Jalna, Nagpur and Pandharpur, officials said.

An offence was registered against 22 protestors, 17 of whom have been identified, at Begumpura police station on Monday night, an official said.