CBI Books Ex-Maharashtra Home Minister Anil Deshmukh of Conspiring to Frame BJP Leaders

Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) leader and former Maharashtra Home Minister Anil Deshmukh is grappling with mounting challenges as the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) filed a fresh case against him. This development comes as Maharashtra approaches its assembly elections. In response to the new case, Deshmukh has launched a sharp critique against former Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis.

Deshmukh took to social media to address the situation, saying, "Thank you, Devendraji Fadnavis, for having yet another baseless case filed against me by the CBI. This conspiracy seems to be a desperate attempt as support for Fadnavis dwindles. I will not be intimidated by such threats and pressures. I am committed to fighting against the BJP's coercive tactics steadfastly."

Deshmukh further accused Fadnavis of engaging in low-level and corrupt politics, stating, "The people should witness the underhanded tactics of Fadnavis in Maharashtra. The Lok Sabha elections reflected the people's disapproval of this corrupt leadership. Now, the public is looking forward to the assembly elections. "The new case involves allegations that during his tenure as Home Minister in the Maha Vikas Aghadi government, Deshmukh exerted pressure on police officials in Jalgaon to take action against BJP leader Girish Mahajan.