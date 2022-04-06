CBI takes Anil Deshmukh in custody from Arthur Road Jail

Former Home Minister of Maharashtra, Anil Deshmukh has been taken into custody by Central Bureau of Investigation from Mumbai’s Arthur Road Jail in connection with an alleged corruption case. The central agency had lodged a case of extortion against him. He will be produced before CBI Court shortly.

The former home minister had opposed the custody of CBI and filed a plea in the Bombay High Court, which was refused by the bench of Justice Revati Mahiti Dere. She further directed the petition to be taken up for hearing on another bench.

Deshmukh's lawyer will file a petition before the bench of Justice Prakash Naik seeking a hearing on Wednesday afternoon.

The sacked police officers Sachin Waze, Sanjeev Palande and Kundan Shinde are in the custody of the CBI till April 11.

The CBI has registered an extortion case against Anil Deshmukh, Sachin Vaze, Sanjeev Palande, and Kundan Shinde.

CBI has taken custody of three accused except for Deshmukh to carry out further investigation into the alleged corruption and extortion case against Deshmukh.