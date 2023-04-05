Chandrakant Patil says Shiv Sena chief Uddhav Thackeray should use his words carefully

Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leader Chandrakant Patil said that the Shiv Sena (UBT) chief Uddhav Thackeray should use his words carefully.

Yesterday, Thackeray hit out at state Home Minister Devendra Fadnavis and called him worthless following an alleged attack on a woman worker of Shiv Sena (UBT) in Thane.

In a statement, Patil said, Uddhav Thackeray is frustrated after losing power in the state. He should use words carefully, otherwise people of the state would teach him a lesson. If you criticise us, we will pay back in the same coin, the BJP leader warned.

Some people are stooping very low to criticise others in the state. Thackeray was a restrained leader, but he is now helpless and talking in Sanjay Raut's language, Patil added.