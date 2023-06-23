Chandrapur: Four family members killed in tragic car tyre burst accident

Four members of the same family tragically lost their lives when the tire of their Bolero vehicle burst, causing it to collide with a truck on the Chandrapur-Ghugus road. The incident occurred at the bend of Ahmed Lawn on Friday around 1.30 pm.

The deceased individual, identified as Mohd Yusuf Sheikh, his wife Mumtaz Sheikh, Rafiq Nabi Sheikh, and his wife Sanjeeda Sheikh, were residents of Maregaon district in Yavatmal.

After attending a family event in Rajura, all four individuals were travelling back to Maregaon in a Bolero vehicle. Tragically, while negotiating a turn at Ahmed Lawn on the Padoli-Ghugus road, the driver lost control of the steering wheel. As a result, the vehicle crossed the divider and collided with a truck, which was travelling from Ghugus to Chandrapur. The front portion of the Bolero vehicle sustained significant damage, leading to the immediate loss of Mohd Yusuf Sheikh, his wife Mumtaz Sheikh, Rafiq Nabi Sheikh, and his wife Sanjeeda Sheikh.

Upon receiving information about the incident, the police promptly arrived at the scene. A crowd of citizens had also gathered at the site, but the police effectively managed the situation and controlled the crowd. Due to the bodies being trapped inside the vehicle, parts of the vehicle had to be cut using cutters in order to extricate the bodies. Additionally, a crane was utilized to remove the vehicle from the scene. As the incident occurred within the jurisdiction of the Padoli area, a case has been registered at the Padoli police station.