Chhagan Bhujbal over derogatory article Savitribai Phule says, will meet Mumbai CP if action not taken

Furious over the derogatory article on social reformer Savitribai Phule, Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) leader Chhagan Bhujbal said that he will meet Mumbai Commissioner of Police asking him to register a complaint if no action is taken against the website.

He further said that he has written a letter to the Chief Minister of Maharashtra Eknath Shinde and sought action against the website for writing an allegedly offensive article on the renowned social reformer and pioneer in women's education Savitribai Phule.

I have written a letter to the CM and the Mumbai CP over the way the derogatory remarks are being made on Savitribai Phule. If no action is taken, I will visit the Mumbai CP's office tomorrow and will ask him to register a complaint over the matter, Bhujbal said.

Recently an article was published on a website regarding social reformer Savitribai Phule with derogatory remarks triggering reactions. Many expressed their disagreement with the article and demanded action.