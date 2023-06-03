Clash erupts as Sanjay Raut's convoy crosses Shinde group's office in Nashik

Shiv Sena leader Sanjay Raut is currently on a Nashik visit. Yesterday, he reacted by spitting upon hearing the name of MP Shrikant Shinde, which has resulted in criticism. Today, while his convoy was passing in front of the Shinde group's office in Nashik, the situation escalated, necessitating police intervention.

During the press conference, Sanjay Raut was confronted with a question regarding the criticism voiced by MP Shrikant Shinde. The question revolved around Shinde's remark suggesting that Thackeray must have left the country due to an inability to handle the heat. Upon hearing the question, Sanjay Raut attentively inquired about the source of the statement. As soon as the journalists mentioned Shrikant Shinde's name, Sanjay Raut bowed down in front of the cameras and spat, causing a stir. As a result, they received criticism.

After visiting Trimbakeshwar, Shiv Sena MP Sanjay Raut was on his way back to the government rest house in Nashik. Along the route to the rest house, there is an office of the Shiv Sena Shinde faction. Coincidentally, Sanjay Raut's convoy was also heading towards the rest house on the same route. During that time, members of the Shiv Sena Shinde faction were protesting against Sanjay Raut. As Raut's convoy passed by the office of the Shiv Sena Shinde Group, both groups' office-bearers and workers began shouting slogans loudly. A minor altercation ensued between the workers from both sides. Subsequently, the police detained activists from both groups.