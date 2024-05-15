CM Eknath Shinde Exclusive Interview with Lokmat: Uddhav Thackeray Had Plans to Split BJP MLAs, Arrest Fadnavis

In an exclusive interview with Lokmat, Chief Minister Eknath Shinde has shed light on some important political issues amid the election season. While stating that the polls are being contested on the issue of development, Shinde has also emphasized the issue of Hindutva. Lokmat Videos Editor Ashish Jadhav interviewed Shinde over pressing topics in politics and beyond.

"The Shiv Sena which celebrated Balasaheb's thoughts is the real one. We have the bow and arrow (symbol) with us. Uddhav Thackeray did the exact things that Balasaheb did not want. Thackeray speaking language of Congress", Shinde said.

Shinde also addressed the circumstances in which he became the CM. "I was in the government back then. The then CM (Uddhav Thackeray) had plans to jail 4-5 prominent leaders of BJP. Complete preparations were made to arrest Devendra Fadnavis. There was a plan to split 20-25 BJP MLAs. He did not care about the party or the Shiv Sainiks. I could not stay with him in such circumstances. I am Balasaheb's Shiv Sainik. When these conspiracies were being hatched, there were plans to get rid of me as well. To honor the citizens who voted for the Shiv Sena-BJP alliance, I decided to rebel."

Furthermore, Shinde said that his decision was supported by Devendra Fadnavis when the responsibility was being given by Narendra Modi and Amit Shah. "Balasaheb Thackeray regarded his associates as friends whereas Uddhav treats them as his servants. This does not work in politics. The party does not grow that way."

Should've kept ego aside for work

While targeting Uddhav Thackeray, Shinde gave the example of PM Modi. "Modiji managed to do what Congress couldn't do for 60 years. We're contesting the election on the issue of development. Atal Setu, Mumbai Metro was made possible by Modi. These works were possible because the government was chosen by the people. Before our government came to power, development works were stuck in limbo because of his (Thackeray's) ego. He should've kept it aside to do people's work."

Who has Balasaheb's thoughts and Bow & Arrow?

"Uddhav Thackeray is speaking Congress' language and Congress is speaking Pakistan's language. Who has Balasaheb's thoughts then? Who has the Bow and Arrow?", Shinde had questioned. He also said that there was no anonymity between the Mahayuti over seat sharing.



"I have an honest opinion. When we were in Maha Vika Aghadi and Congress used insulting language against Savarkar, those who cried Hindutva did not utter a word. They don't want Savarkar. They want Augurangzeb, which is unfortunate for Maharashtra. That is why we had to make that decision. You left Balasaheb's thoughts for the Chief Minister's post", said Shinde, criticizing Thackeray.

Candidature to Ravindra Waikar and Yamini Jadhav

Accusations were made against both Ravindra Waikar and Yamini Jadhav. They were inquired and then given candidatures from Shinde's Shiv Sena. When asked about this, Shinde said: "They were inquired, which means they are not responsible. Candidature was given after studying their cases. If they were culpable, we would've given a different decision. Shiv Sena Party Head (Uddhav Thackeray) did not stand behind Waikar, He only takes action if it involves his family. It is alright if a worker goes to jail. What kind of Party head is he then? Ravindra Waikar was not invited, he joined us on his own accord."

Only Merger with Congress is Left

A few days ago, PM Modi had urged Thackeray and Sharad Pawar to merge with their split parties. Weakened regional parties should join the BJP than merge with Congress, which was what Modi was trying to convey, Shinde clarified. "Uddhav Thackeray's Sena has already bowed down before Congress, only merger is left", fired Shinde.

Maratha Reservation will Survive

Speaking on the issue of the Maratha reservation, CM Shinde said that Manoj Jarange's movement was social, not political. He also expressed confidence that the reservation given to the Maratha community by Mahayuti would survive in the court. He further stated, "We know who has moved the court to create obstacles for reservation."