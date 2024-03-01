CM Eknath Shinde, Fadnavis Decline Sharad Pawar's Dinner Invite, But....

Yesterday, Senior Politician Sharad Pawar of the Nationalist Congress Party extended an invitation to Deputy Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis, Eknath Shinde, and Ajit Pawar for dinner. In Baramati, the 'Namo' job fair is set for Saturday, coinciding with the start of several development projects. Chief Minister Eknath Shinde, Deputy Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis, and Ajit Pawar are expected to attend. It is worth mentioning that Sharad Pawar, a senior leader, has invited these three leaders to his residence at 'Govind Bagh' for dinner. But Now as Eknath Shinde and Devendra Fadnavis has declined his invitation.

Deputy CM wrote a letter to Sharad Pawar which says, Received your letter. I am very grateful to you for inviting me for dinner. As you know, on the initiative of Deputy Chief Minister Shri Ajitdada Pawar, Namo Maharojgar Mela has been organized at Baramati. The whole day tomorrow is going to be very busy considering the huge program in Baramati followed by Bhoomipujan of the memorials of Vadhu Budruk and Chhatrapati Sambhaji Maharaj in Tulapur, followed immediately by the Bhoomipujan of the memorial of early revolutionary Lahuji Raghoji Salve. Therefore, it will not be possible to honor your insistence at this time.

Similarly, Cm Eknath Shinde also sent a letter that he will not be able to attend the dinner party, "Received your letter dated 28 February 2024. I thank you for inviting me for lunch at your residence. But due to pre-scheduled events, I apologize for not being able to come this time even if I wanted to. However, I think we will definitely have food yoga in the future. Thanks again for the"

With the Lok Sabha elections unfolding, both factions of the Nationalist Congress are locking horns, exchanging criticisms and allegations daily. The ongoing verbal sparring between the leaders of Mahayuti and Mahavikas Aghadi during the Lok Sabha elections has set the stage. Consequently, Sharad Pawar's dinner invitation, conveyed through a letter, has garnered significant attention.