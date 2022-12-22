CM Eknath Shinde to chair review meeting over Covid-19 situation

Maharashtra CM Eknath Shinde will on Thursday afternoon chair a review meeting for Covid-19 situation and preparedness in the before the cabinet meeting in the evening. The state government plans to set up a task force to study Covid’s threat after its resurgence in countries like China, Japan, Korea and the US. Also, international flyers are to be screened and isolated if found positive.

Health minister Tanaji Sawant directed all the districts to follow a five-point program -- test, track, treat, vaccinate and (ensure) COVID-19 appropriate behaviour. Sawant on Wednesday held a meeting with health department officials of all the districts and municipal corporations. It was also attended by principal secretary, health, Sanjay Khandare and health services director Dr Sadhana Tayde. India's COVID-19 tally climbed to 4,46,76,330 on December 21 with 131 fresh infections, while the number of active cases came down to 3,408, according to Union health ministry data. The toll due to the viral disease increased to 5,30,680 with three more fatalities, including two deaths reconciled by Kerala and one reported from West Bengal in the last 24 hours, the data updated at 8 am stated.