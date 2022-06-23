CM Uddhav Thackeray to hold meeting with all his party's secretaries

The political turmoil in the state is so great that even Matoshri finds it difficult to cope. Eknath Shinde has started efforts to keep Shiv Sena and Dhanushya Baan with him. In such a situation, Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray has left the official residence of the Chief Minister Varsha and moved to Matoshri.

On all these developments, Uddhav Thackeray has directed the Chief Secretary, Additional Secretary, Principal Secretary and other secretaries to attend the online meeting at 12.30 pm. Why Uddhav Thackeray has called this meeting is still in the bouquet.

The Shinde faction now has 42 Shiv Sena MLAs and 8 independent MLAs. So some MPs are now likely to go and get Shinde. As a result, Shiv Sena, ie Thackeray, currently has 14 MLAs. If the MP also goes to Shinde, the intensity of this political earthquake is likely to increase.

What Sanjay Raut said?

"The departure of these MLAs, MPs and corporators does not mean that the party has gone, said the Shiv Sena MP. "The reasons for the departed MLAs will come to light soon. Some people are in touch with us. Some MLAs have told us that they are under pressure. Shiv Sena's 17-18 are under the control of BJP" he said.