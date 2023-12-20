Complaint filed against Buldhana tax official who asked sexual favor in exchange for employee's transfer

Bhuldhana: A female tax official who received an inconvenient transfer to the GST office in Khamgaon (Buldhana) had put in a request to her senior for

re-transfer to another place was met with shock when she was asked for sexual favors in return. Her complaint against the deputy commissioner was filed at Amravati's Gadgener Police Station on 14th December 2023 under sections of sexual harassment and atrocity acts.

According to the complaint, the female official had been transferred to Khamgaon from a previous place. However, Khamgaon proved to be inconvenient for her owing to medical reasons. Thus she requested the GST Department's Upper State Tax Commissioner for a re-transfer. She was told that if she could obtain a recommendation letter from an official at Khamgoan, her re-transfer would be managed.



When reached Khamgaon State Tax Deputy Commissioner Marotrao Rathod with her request, he took advantage of her and demanded sexual favors via WhatsApp. This incident occurred between 18th October to 2nd November 2023. Screenshots and recordings of harassment texts were provided as proof. Accordingly, Amravati City Gadgenagar Police have filed a case against Marotrao Rathod under IPC section 345 A, 354 D, 509 as well as Scheduled Castes and Tribes (Prevention of Atrocities) Act's section 3 (1), W-2. Police are undertaking further investigation.

