Congress Chief Nana Patole Slams Centre Over 'Unjust' Fund Distribution to Maharashtra: 'Shinde, Fadnavis, Pawar Have No Courage'

Maharashtra Pradesh Congress Committee President Nana Patole has accused the central BJP government of discriminatory fund allocation, claiming Maharashtra has been unfairly treated in the latest distribution of state funds. According to Patole, BJP-ruled states have received significantly higher financial support compared to Maharashtra.

In a statement highlighting the alleged disparities, Patole noted, "Uttar Pradesh, governed by the BJP, received Rs 25,000 crore, while Madhya Pradesh was allotted Rs 10,000 crore. In contrast, Maharashtra, despite being one of the largest contributors to the central exchequer, was allocated only Rs 8,828 crore."

Patole further criticized the Mahayuti government in Maharashtra for failing to secure adequate funds from the centre. He pointed out that Chief Minister Eknath Shinde, Deputy Chief Ministers Devendra Fadnavis, and Ajit Pawar have not effectively advocated for the state's financial needs. "Shinde, Fadnavis, and Ajit Pawar lack the courage to speak up against Modi and Shah. They are content with whatever crumbs they receive from Delhi, which is extremely unfortunate for Maharashtra," Patole remarked.

The Congress leader emphasized that the injustice in fund distribution extends beyond Maharashtra. States with non-BJP governments, such as Karnataka and Punjab, have also been given less. Karnataka received Rs 5,000 crore and Punjab Rs 2,525 crore. In contrast, Andhra Pradesh, whose leader Chandrababu Naidu supports the central government, received Rs 5,622 crore. "This money belongs to the common taxpayer and is supposed to be used for their welfare. The BJP government is deliberately discriminating in the allocation of funds, which is unfair to the people," Patole asserted.

Patole warned that the people of Maharashtra are aware of the central government's bias and will respond accordingly in the upcoming assembly elections. "The people of Maharashtra will take note of the injustice being done by the BJP government at the centre and will show them their place in the upcoming assembly elections, just as they did in the Lok Sabha elections," he concluded.